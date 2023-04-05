Join us June 9th, 10th and 11th for our 56th annual Denver Greek Festival, a family-friendly event with plenty to do for the entire family. Enjoy our authentic, traditional Greek food, while immersing yourself in the sounds of live Greek music and traditional dance entertainment.

Our boutique features Greek art, paintings, sculptures, and amazing jewelry straight from Greece. Be mesmerized by our one-of-a-kind church tours, choir performances, and history.

Click here to learn more and purchase tickets!