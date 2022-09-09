Christmas Cantata Press Release me

Who: Gracias Choir

What: 2022 Christmas Cantata hosted by International Youth Fellowship

When: September 24th at 7PM

Where: The Buell Theatre, 1350 Curtis Street, Denver, CO 80202

Come celebrate Christmas in September with the Gracias Choir at the 2022 Gracias Christmas Cantata!

Gracias Choir, an international award-winning choral and orchestral group, will perform their signature Gracias Christmas Cantata, a three-stage musical Christmas concert at the Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre at 7:00 PM. The show is just one of many events hosted by International Youth Fellowship, a global non-profit organization focused on youth development. IYF and Gracias Choir have partnered to offer Gracias Christmas Cantata absolutely free to the general public. For more information on Gracias Christmas Cantata, visit www.christmascantata.us