Who: American Heart Association

What: 2022 Denver Heart Walk

When: Saturday, June 4th at 7:30 AM

Where: Auraria Campus, 650 Walnut Street, Denver, CO 80204

Health and well-being are the cornerstones of the American Heart Association, so get ready to invigorate your heart-healthy lifestyle with the 2022 Denver Heart Walk!

Join with the community for better health, a fun experience, and the opportunity to help save lives. This year, you can Heart Walk here, there, or anywhere with the in-person event or on a path of your choosing. No matter where you walk, participating and donating to the Heart Walk will help protect hearts in our community.

Each registered participant will receive an activity tracker and movement challenges on the Heart Walk mobile app leading up to the event, an exclusive Heart Walk On-Demand playlist, a chance to earn Heart Walk Gear, and more!

For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit https://www2.heart.org/site/TR/HeartWalk/General?sid=1020&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=6537