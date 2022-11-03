Who: American Heart Association

What: 2022 Denver Heart Ball

When: November 12th at 6PM

Where: Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum, 7711 E Academy Blvd, Denver, CO 80230

Join the American Heart Association and take your efforts beyond the ballroom at the 2022 Denver Heart Ball, happening November 12th at Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

In more than 150 communities across the country, Heart Ball supporters unite with a shared purpose to help raise the funds necessary to ensure that the important work that the American Heart Association does can continue. This year’s event features a social reception, silent auction, as well as a musical performance by SOUL X.

For more information about this year’s Heart Ball and to purchase tickets, please visit https://ahadenver.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20222023DenverHeartBall/tabid/1315175/Default.aspx