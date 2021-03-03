2021 St. Patricks’s Day Dine, Decorate, & Donate – 3/12 to 3/17

Who: The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee

What: St. Patrick’s Day Dine, Decorate, and Donate

When: March 12-17th, 2021

Where: Metro Denver: Click on our map to find restaurant and bar locations hosting special St. Patrick’s Day events. Locations are being added each day.

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to partner with The Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee and the Mile High Chapter of Colorado Restaurant Association to help bring a little luck of the Irish to the Denver area. Though there is no parade this year, we are still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and helping our local restaurants and bars, while doing it!

St. Patrick’s Day Dine & Decorate aims to help bring guests back into our local restaurants, while also donating to the Mile High Chapter of the Colorado Restaurant Association’s Hardship Fund which supports individuals who work in the restaurant and hospitality industry. Text stpatsdine to 720-776-2003 to donate to the Colorado Restaurant Association Foundation and the Denver St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee.

If you’re looking for another family friendly event, our map also shows the St. Patrick’s Day Parade of homes and businesses who have decorated in celebration. Drive by and view the amazing “floats” then pop into your favorite restaurant for an Irish meal!

For more information on the 2021 St. Patrick’s Day Dine, Decorate, and Donate, click here.