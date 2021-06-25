2021 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk – September 26th

Who: Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk

When: Sunday, September 26th

Where: Walk Where You Are Virtual Event

Fox31 and Channel 2 are proud to sponsor the 2021 Komen Colorado MORE THAN PINK Walk.

Susan G. Komen is a community united in ONE mission of a world without breast cancer. This year’s MORE THAN PINK Walk will be a virtual experience – join us online on Sunday, September 26th for our virtual opening ceremony and afterward, #WalkWhereYouAre!

There will be many new and exciting ways for people to get involved in the weeks leading up to the event. For more information, and to register for this year’s Walk, please visit http://colorado.info-komen.org/site/TR/RacefortheCure/DEN_ColoradoAffiliate?pg=entry&fr_id=8679