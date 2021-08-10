2021 Broncos Fit 7K – September 5th

Who: FOX31 and the Denver Broncos

What: 2021 Broncos Fit 7K

When: September 5th at 8 AM

Where: Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St, Denver, CO 80204

Calling all members of Broncos Country! Join FOX31 and your Denver Broncos to celebrate the start of the 2021 season with the 9th annual Broncos Fit 7K on Sunday, September 5th!

Walkers and runners alike will start at Empower Field at Mile High and go west into the Sloan’s Lake area. Then they’ll head back toward the stadium, through the tunnel and onto the field like the players do and finish up the race on the 50-yard line.

All participants will receive an exclusive Broncos emoji t-shirt, finisher’s medal, personalized race bib, and an experience they won’t soon forget! Proceeds from the race will go to benefit the National Sports Center for the Disabled.

For more information and to register for this year’s event, please visit https://www.denverbroncos.com/fit/7kseries/denver/. On your mark, get set, go!