Who: Colorado Athletic Trainers’ Association

What: 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show

When: Saturday, June 18th, 11AM to 3PM

Where: UC Health Training Center, 13403 E Broncos Pkwy, Centennial, CO 80112

Cars. Dogs. Broncos. Food Trucks. Find it all at the 1st Annual Dove Valley Classic Car Show, happening Saturday, June 18th!

Come check out up to 250 classic (pre-1979) cars and enjoy music, a silent auction, food trucks and vendor booths. There will also be appearances by the Denver Broncos Cheerleaders and some of the Denver Broncos themselves, including Andrew Beck. This event is FREE for spectators!

Prizes will be awarded to the top cars; pre-registration is highly encouraged. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit Freedom Service Dogs of America.

For more information and to pre-register, please visit https://www.coloradoata.org.