10 things to do in Colorado this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Halloween is right around the corner. If you’re looking for something to get you in the spooky season spirit or maybe just looking for something to do this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Forecast

California is sending us periods of heavier cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday. The first Pineapple Express pattern is setting up in California through the weekend into early next week.

A cold front hits Colorado early Sunday morning with a wave of mountain snow. Expect 1-3 inches at the ski areas. We are including a 10% chance for a rain shower in Denver.

Events: Oct. 22 – Oct. 24

If you know of an upcoming event, share it with us by filling out the contact form.