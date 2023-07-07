Join us for a special event hosted by Meeker Colorado’s Chamber of Commerce! This month, we’re celebrating our “Business of the Month” Kris Deines from .

Kris is a valued member of Meeker community and works hard to provide top-notch insurance services to our citizens. Not only will you get to meet Kris and learn more about her business, but you’ll also get to enjoy a free lunch from various local businesses! We have sliders sandwiches and chips from Red Rooster, steak tacos and pasta salad from Wendll’s, brownies from Ma Famiglia, cookies from Grammies Oven Home Bakery, lemonade from Carsen’s Sugar Shack, and water and pop from Pour Mobile.

But that’s not all! The first 10 people who attend the celebration event will receive a complimentary goodie bag. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to strengthen community development and connect with our local businesses.