Skip to content
FOX31 Denver
Denver
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National/World
Problem Solvers
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Health
Politics
Trending
Money
Restaurant Report Card
Entertainment
Technology
Unique 2 Colorado
Hidden History
Top Stories
Which issues matter most to Coloradans?
Video
Top Stories
‘If I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can’; Denver councilwoman responds with ‘solidarity’ tweet
Video
Super Tuesday in Colorado: Live Primary Results & Interactive Map
Watch Live: Super Tuesday in Colorado non-stop coverage
Airline ensures woman makes connection to Colorado Springs to see father one last time
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Maps
Watches & Warnings
Closings & Delays
Ski Reports
Avalanche Forecast & Warnings
Pinpoint Weather Beast
Traffic
Sports
Denver Broncos
Colorado Rockies
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Avalanche
The Big Game
Japan 2020
On TV
TV Program Schedules
Seen on FOX31
Seen on Channel 2
Live Stream: FOX31
Live Stream: Channel 2
NFL Game Coverage FAQ
Colorado’s Own Experts
CO Best
Deals
About Colorado’s Best
Contact Colorado’s Best
Download Colorado’s Best video
Joana’s Fitness Fix
Paula’s Picks
Deals
Contests
Community
Serving Those Who Serve
Support the Shield
Pet of the Week
About Us
Contact FOX31 & Channel 2
Send us Photos & Videos
Contact the Problem Solvers
News Team
Jobs at FOX31 & Channel 2
Amazon Alexa: News & Weather
Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV apps
Cord cutters: Watch FOX31 without cable
Advertise with us
Send PSAs
EEO Report
Public File Help
Closed Captioning Info
History of KDVR-TV
History of KWGN-TV
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Results
Results
Super Tuesday: Live Primary Results & Interactive Map
Watch
Watch
Super Tuesday in Colorado: Non-stop live coverage
Super Tuesday: Primary Results
Live Primary Results: Super Tuesday
Colorado Results: List
National Results: All States