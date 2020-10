Who has voted so far in Colorado? Find the answers in these charts.



Each day, FOX31 and Channel 2 – Your Local Election Headquarters – update this page using the latest data on ballots returned to county clerks, as reported by the Colorado Secretary of State.



Latest data: As of 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.



⚫ Latest Election 2020 headlines



⚫ Find your ballot drop-off location