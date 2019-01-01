FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to launch the second year of the Support the Shield campaign, which supports law enforcement officers and their families. We’re partnering again with the Safeway Foundation for a donation drive, among other initiatives. More: See how Support the Shield has supported officers The month-long campaign runs from Monday, April 1 through Sunday, May 5. This year, there are two beneficiaries for the campaign: Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, and C.O.P.S. (Concerns…