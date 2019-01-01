Support the Shield: Make a donation at Safeway checkouts
FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are excited to launch the second year of the Support the Shield campaign, which supports law enforcement officers and their families. We’re partnering again with the Safeway Foundation for a donation drive, among other initiatives. More: See how Support the Shield has supported officers The month-long campaign runs from Monday, April 1 through Sunday, May 5. This year, there are two beneficiaries for the campaign: Shield 616, which provides rifle-ready protective gear for first responders, and C.O.P.S. (Concerns…
Read more
Read more
-
2 Denver Police officers share story of survival and future of protective gear
-
Arvada officer enjoying fame following Super Bowl ad
-
Broncos present protective gear for emergency responders to use
-
Von Miller, Broncos donate $200,000 to Shield616 to protect first responders
-
54 Denver officers receive rifle-ready protective gear thanks to FOX31 viewers
-
-
Thornton church donates tactical gear to 31 Adams County deputies
-
Support the Shield helps 93 Adams County deputies get protective kits
-
Support the Shield donations reach more than $680,000 after Safeway campaign
-
Former police officer has personal reason for joining Shield 616
-
Support the Shield pays off; dozens of law officers get new protective gear
-
?>
-
Colorado officers thank community for Support the Shield donations
-
Local couple donates $100,000 to Support the Shield