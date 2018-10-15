Voter centers open around Colorado for in-person voting
DENVER — Colorado residents who want to vote in person can now cast their ballots at voter centers around the state. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office says voter centers opened in all 64 counties Monday and will remain open through Nov. 6, Election Day. Mail-in ballots were sent to active voters earlier this month and the overwhelming majority of Colorado voters use them. In the 2016 election, 7 percent of Colorado voters used voter centers. Voters returning ballots by mail…
