39 cruise ship passengers return to Colorado after being in quarantine in California for 12 days

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Office of Communications said in a press release that 39 cruise ship passengers who have been under U.S. Department of Health and Human Services quarantine since their ship docked in California on March 9, will return home to Colorado on Friday.

All passengers returning back to Colorado are currently asymptomatic. Any passengers that are currently symptomatic in any way will remain in federal care and will not be returning to Colorado at this time.

Those passengers who did not experience any symptoms were in federal quarantine at the Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, and Travis Air Force base.

The 39 passengers will fly into Denver International Airport on private charter airplanes and will not enter the concourses or main terminal.

The individuals will then return to their homes either by private vehicle or state-provided private van and will continue to self-quarantine until they have been in quarantine for a full 14 days, which includes their time in federal quarantine, the press release says.

A total of 43 Colorado residents were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship that docked at the Port of Oakland on March 9.

Two of the 43 Coloradans will be returning on a different flight from Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Atlanta, Georgia, the press release stated.

Two other passengers are currently experiencing symptoms at Travis Air Force base and will return to Colorado at a later time.

The individuals who are returning home Friday live in Aurora, Boulder, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Edwards, Ft. Collins, Greeley, Lakewood, Littleton, Longmont, Loveland, Westminster, Wheatridge and Windsor

The ages of the individuals returning home include three people in their 80s, 15 people in their 70s, 14 people in their 60s, four people in their 50s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 30s, 2 people in their 20s and two people that are less than 18 years of age.