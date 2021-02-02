Honoring Black History: Denver debutante organization spawns rising stars

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver debutantes are young women who are not afraid to reach for the stars while making a difference in the world.

The Owl Club Cotillion is one of the oldest events in Colorado and has presented some of the most distinguished debutantes in the nation and the world.

One of the first African-American women to serve as U.S. Secretary of State and first woman to serve as U.S. National Security Advisor, Condoleezza Rice, graced the Owl Club’s debutante list. But behind the flowing white gowns and promenade lies a tradition that continues to make history, even during a pandemic.

The Owl Club exists in a northeast Denver building purchased from an insurance agency more than 70 years ago, when Blacks traveled to the West to find work building Colorado’s railroads.

Owl Club member Marvin Pierce tells FOX31, “The wives used to call them the ‘night owls’ because they spend all of their time in here.”

The Owl Club’s mission was to provide scholarships and community support for young women who were filled with promise but had limited opportunities at the time.

“African-American young ladies in this community were not even considered for some of the debutante balls that were being conducted. The Owl Club of Denver decided that we would showcase these young ladies and highlight all of their achievements,” said Club Historian Ronald Washington.

The first 10 debutantes were chosen in 1951 from Denver’s Manual and East high schools.

Qualifications are based on merit, grade point average and community service.

Many debutantes later contributed to society in the areas of politics, law, medicine and civil service.

Owl Club debutante Allegra “Happy” Haynes has served as a Denver City Council member, president of the Board of Education and is now the executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation.

“This was about our own personal achievements and about the expectations that the Owl Club had for each of us,” Haynes said.

Calling her experience an “extraordinary honor,” Haynes recalls fond memories of the bond she shared with her sister debutantes.

“Condoleezza (Rice) was actually someone I actually looked up to, she was even then so brilliant, so focused and I think the model debutante,” Haynes said.

The Owl Club tradition continues despite the coronavirus pandemic, with this season’s debutantes presented during a virtual ball.

Gabrielle Shead, who wants to follow in the steps of dance icon Cleo Parker Robinson who is also a former Owl Club debutante, says although the virtual cotillion wasn’t the experience she dreamed of having, it was still special.

“I remember watching the debutante ball in the kitchen with my grandmother and my sister and I was completely caught off guard when they announced my name for the scholarship,” she said.

Owl Club Vice President Gregory Anderson tells FOX31 the Owl Club will continue its mission for years to come,

“We have a very rich heritage, we want to continue the legacy of the debutante presentation,” Anderson said.