Colorado nonprofit helps tell story of Black soldiers in the American West

DENVER (KDVR) – FOX31 is honoring Black history during the month of February.

A seldom-told part of western lore revolves around a brave group of soldiers who made their way west after the end of slavery in the United States.

A nonprofit, Colorado-based performance troupe is dedicated to telling their story. Even though the group has struggled due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the members remain dedicated to their mission to educate the public about the legacy of Blacks who traveled west to build new lives.

Fred Applewhite, the “first sergeant” of the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West troupe, tells FOX31 sharing the story with audiences, especially students, underscores the importance and benefit of acknowledging contributions made by every race.

“The Buffalo Soldiers are not just Black history, they are part of American history,” he said.

The troupe represents the 10th Cavalry Regiment of the United States Army formed in 1866, after the Civil War. Patrick Daigle, a “sergeant,” says performing in the troupe is an experience that has enhanced his life.

“It is finding out our history that was left out of the history books,” he said.

Ann Applewhite impersonates one of the bravest soldiers, especially considering the limitations placed on women during that time in history.

“I impersonate Cathy Williams, who was the only documented female Buffalo Soldier,” she said.

The troupe originated when Fred Applewhite (now retired) and another Denver Public Schools educator, Scott Johns, decided students and the community deserved to “get the full story” of the American West. The Buffalo Soldiers were often not included in many history lessons.

Johns, a teacher at Thomas Jefferson High School, serves as a marketing and public relations representative for the troupe. He performs as well, impersonating a lieutenant.

“White officers actually got a little bump in their rank by taking an African American regiment. Some of them were motivated by the pay; Others were motivated by the message and the mission,” Johns said.

The troupe points out that it is extremely important to reflect accuracy, which means including the dynamic between the races.

“Black soldiers and white soldiers back then would fight side by side. It’s called survival,” said Fred Applewhite.

Johns adds, “I think if we learn the shared history and shared hardships, whether we were segregated or not segregated … I think that could propel us beyond some of the arguments and debates that we have today.”

The oldest surviving actual Buffalo Soldier, Mark Matthews, was born in 1894. He died at the age of 111 and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery in 2005.

For information about future performances by the Buffalo Soldiers of the American West visit buffalosoldiers-amwest.org.