Honoring Black History Month: Mind, body and soul

DENVER (KDVR) — The FOX31 and Channel 2 Black History Month special honors the contributions of Black leaders in Colorado.
From the mountains to the kitchen, we explore how Coloradans are paving the way and working to make our state a more diverse and inclusive place to live.
The special features:
- Evan Gill, the Black Sherpa
- Deandre Smith, AKA “Chef Cool Dre”
- Sadie Jackson, barrel racing champion
- Esther Lee Leach, Clayton Members Club
- Lotta Todd, author and swim instructor
- Eden, Lotta’s granddaughter
- Quincy Shannon, co-founder Ski Noir 5280
- Imani, Quincy’s Daughter
- Chris Christmas, designer and activist
- Json Martin, creative media specialist