Big Burger Bracket 2023: Vote for Colorado’s best burger

Where can you find the best burger in Colorado? The Big Burger Bracket from FOX31 and Channel 2 is your chance to pick your favorite. The top burger spots in Colorado are going head-to-head, with your votes choosing the winner. Take a look at the full schedule of rounds at the bottom of the page.

How were restaurants selected for the bracket? A search of Google reviews for highest rated burgers in each Colorado county was done in March 2023. Any location at that time which had 4.5 stars or more and at least 900 total reviews was included in the bracket. Restaurants with more than one location were included once on the bracket, using the highest ranking location.

No purchase necessary. For entertainment purposes only.

Voting Rounds