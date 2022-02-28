(The Hill) – Toyota Motor Corporation, the Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer, said on Monday that it’s suspending domestic factory operations starting Tuesday following a cyberattack that hit one of its suppliers, according to a Reuters report.

The suspension will cause a loss of around 13,000 cars of output. The disruption comes as Japan joins the West in imposing sanctions against Russia, including preventing Russian banks from using the SWIFT international payment system.

According to Reuters, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters that his government is investigating the issue. “It is difficult to say whether this has anything to do with Russia before making thorough checks,” he said.

As part of his support of Ukraine, Kishida said he would send the country $100 million in emergency aid.

Japan is the latest country to join forces with the U.S. and the European Union in targeting Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Toyota did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.