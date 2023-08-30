Lotus is about to launch its first sedan since the Carlton of the early 1990s.

The British performance marque late on Tuesday released a teaser video depicting a sleek four-door model to be called the Emeya.

Code-named the Type 133 and previously rumored to be called an Envya, the Emeya will make its debut on Sept. 7 as a sedan powered by batteries. It’s set to join the Eletre mid-size SUV and a compact crossover code-named the Type 134 in Lotus’ growing family of mainstream electric vehicles.

The teaser video hints at a sedan with a similar shape to the Tesla Model S and with styling cribbed from the Eletre. At the front sits twin-element daytime running lights while at the rear is a light strip similar to what’s found on the Eletre.

Spy shots of prototypes have also revealed that the Emeya will get the Eletre’s triangular active shutters located in the front fascia’s central intake. It will also sport cameras instead of traditional side mirrors, though this option may not be available in the U.S., should the Emeya make it here.

While Lotus has confirmed the Eletre for sale in the U.S. in 2024, the automaker hasn’t mentioned the availability of any of the other EVs in this market. If given the green light for a U.S. launch, the Emeya will likely also arrive in 2024.

Underpinning the Emeya is likely the same Electric Premium Architecture dedicated EV platform used for the Eletre. In the SUV, the platform is teamed with up to 905 hp and 112 kwh of battery capacity, and it supports dual-motor all-wheel drive, air suspension, and fast-charging at 350 kw. Expect similar attributes in the sedan.

Lotus Eletre

Potential rivals include the Audi E-Tron GT, Porsche Taycan, Lucid Air, and high-end versions of the Tesla Model S. Fellow Zhejiang Geely brand Polestar is also working on a similar model for launch next year, dubbed the Polestar 5.

Development of the sedan, along with the Eletre and upcoming compact crossover, is handled by Lotus Technology, the division responsible for non-sports car models at Lotus. Lotus Technology will also handle production of the vehicles at a plant in Wuhan, China.

Beyond the Emeya, Lotus will launch the Type 134 compact crossover around 2025. A new sports car code-named the Type 135 will then bow around 2026. All future models will be EVs as Lotus has confirmed the current Emira sports car is the last to pack a gas engine.

