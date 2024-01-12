The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N that arrived for the 2024 model year offers plenty of performance straight out of the box. However, Hyundai and its N division plan to offer a range of performance and styling upgrades and previewed some of these with a concept that debuts this weekend at the 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon.

Called the Ioniq 5 NPX1, the concept is fitted with a range of parts, some of which will be available soon via the N Performance Parts catalog.

Parts on the concept include aerodynamic elements made from carbon fiber, such as the front splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser, and rear wing. The concept also sports lower springs, high-performance brake pads, and so-called hybrid wheels with carbon-fiber rims and metal spokes and hubs.

There are parts for the interior, too, though Hyundai hasn’t shown them. The automaker said some of these include racing bucket seats and Alcantara trim.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 NPX1 concept

Hyundai said it is also looking offering software upgrades for its N vehicles.

Joon Park, who heads the N division, said in a statement that software customization for the sound or vehicle calibration, to be offered as over-the-air updates, is being developed.

Hyundai said N Performance Parts will be made available for the Ioniq 5 N and other N models later this year.

The Ioniq 5 N is powered by a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. In standard form, the vehicle offers a peak 600 hp, but this can be boosted temporarily to 641 hp. Owners can look forward to 0-60 mph acceleration in about 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 162 mph.

Related Articles