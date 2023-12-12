It’s been a year since Ford took the wraps off its Megazilla crate engine, and now the naturally aspirated V-8 is available to order at Ford Performance, where it is priced at $22,995.

Ford Performance warns that the engine is intended for competition use or in vehicles driven off public roads, due to it likely violating emissions regulations.

The engine is an uprated version of the Godzilla 7.3-liter V-8 that debuted in the 2020 Super Duty pickup truck, and is also offered in crate form.

The Megazilla shares its 7.3-liter displacement, 10.5:1 compression ratio, and a cast-iron block with the Godzilla, but spits out 615 hp at 5,800 rpm and 638 lb-ft of torque at 3,800 rpm. The Godzilla delivers a maximum 430 hp at 5,500 rpm and 475 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm.

Ford Megazilla crate engine

In addition to more power, the Megazilla’s upgrades over the Godzilla include Mahle forged pistons, Callies forged H-beam connecting rods, and CNC-ported cylinder heads. The Megazilla also features a low-profile intake manifold and the 92-mm throttle body from the previous Mustang Shelby GT500.

Among the extras included in the crate are coils, plug wires, and spark plugs, an oil pan, a wiring harness, and a storage cradle.

Ford hasn’t mentioned the weight, but don’t expect much difference from the 580 pounds of the Godzilla, considering the Megazilla uses the same cast-iron block design.

Ford hasn’t said in which models the engine will fit, but the Godzilla can fit in the engine bays of the Super Duty, the F-150, and even the Mustang. Both the Megazilla and Godzilla use the same bellhousing bolt pattern as Ford’s current 5.0-liter V-8, as well as the automaker’s previous 4.6- and 5.4-liter V-8s.

Related Articles