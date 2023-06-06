Rumors of a modern Fiat Topolino has circulated for years and last week a modern iteration of the iconic nameplate arrived in the form of a rebadged version of the Ami minicar launched in 2022 by fellow Stellantis brand Citroën.

Topolino, which in Italian roughly translates to “little mouse,” was the name attached to the original Fiat 500 built from 1936 right up to 1955. It was one of the smallest cars of its era, and thus the continuation of its name is fitting for the modern Topolino.

The Topolino features a unique face that’s in the signature Fiat style and much more friendly appearing than the Ami. There’s no photo of the interior but looking from the outside, the design appears to also be unique.

Fiat hasn’t revealed any specifications, but the Ami on which it’s based is a two-seater electric vehicle that measures 7.9 feet long, tops out at approximately 28 mph, and has a 5.5-kwh battery estimated to deliver just over 40 miles of range.

2020 Citroen Ami

Fellow Stellantis brand Opel also offers a rebadged Ami, called the Rocks-e.

Because of the vehicle’s diminutive size, it is classified as a light quadricycle. Depending on the market, such vehicles can be operated by people as young as 15 and in some cases without the need for a driver’s license.

Fiat hasn’t provided launch details for the Topolino, but it’s safe to assume the pint-sized vehicle won’t reach the U.S. Fiat does have a new product headed this way in the form of a redesigned 500e subcompact electric hatch. It reaches U.S. showrooms in 2024. Fiat is also working on a subcompact crossover that may reach the U.S. as a replacement for the 500X.

Related Articles