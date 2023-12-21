The Lexus UX hybrid crossover gets a boost in power and fuel economy for the 2025 model year, along with a change in badging from UX 250h to UX 300h.

It’s still fundamentally the same design that was introduced for the 2019 model year and refreshed for 2022, but now with some changes to the hybrid system. This is the same planetary system used in other Lexus (and Toyota hybrids), and retains a 2.0-liter inline-4 engine for gasoline power, but it now features more powerful electric motors. As before, a dedicated motor powers the rear wheels in all-wheel-drive models.

2025 Lexus UX 300h

Combined output from gasoline and electric sources is now 196 hp, up from 181 hp before. Lexus estimates 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds with all-wheel drive and 8.0 seconds with front-wheel drive. The latter is an improvement of 0.4 second over the 2024 UX 250h, but Lexus didn’t publish a 0-60 mph time for the all-wheel-drive version of the outgoing model.

Lexus also anticipates improved fuel economy of 43 mpg combined for front-wheel-drive models and 41 mpg combined for all-wheel-drive models. The outgoing UX hybrid is EPA-rated at 42 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 39 mpg combined with all-wheel drive.

2025 Lexus UX 300h

Other than the hybrid powertrain upgrades, the UX continues basically unchanged. The smallest and least-expensive Lexus, it’s available only as a hybrid in the U.S. A fully electric version, the UX 300e, has been sold in Europe since 2020. It got a bigger battery and more range last year.

The UX followed the sportier-looking, sportier-driving Lexus CT hybrid hatchback as the entry-level model in the luxury brand’s lineup. Unlike the CT, the UX has designed to catch the crossover wave that shows no signs of breaking anytime soon.

Related Articles