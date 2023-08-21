JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) used last week’s 2023 Monterey Car Week for the debut of the 2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition, a limited-edition SUV that will be offered via invitation only.

Just seven examples will be offered, each at a starting price of $371,475, including a $1,475 destination charge. That’s steep, even for a Range Rover, but a portion of the sales price will be donated to the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, which helps to preserve the coastline around Monterey Bay, California.

Named after the Monterey Bay town of Carmel, the Range Rover SV Carmel Edition features the Range Rover’s long-wheelbase body as standard and the 606-hp twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 option that was added for 2023. It also comes standard with the four-seat layout offered in the Range Rover SUV, along with tables and a small fridge.

The exterior is finished in white imbued with glass flakes to create a glistening effect. The finish extends to the wheels, which measure 23 inches in diameter.

2024 Range Rover SV Carmel Edition

Inside, there’s leather trim with a two-tone finish combining cream and burgundy hues. JLR said the design was inspired by the warm beaches of Monterey. The coastal theme is continued with gloss-white ceramic accents, and a color called Pearl Oyster for the carpets.

The special touches were handled by JLR’s SV Bespoke team, which provides a commission service for the Range Rover’s high-end Autobiography and SV grades. Commissions can be made in person at a dedicated center in the U.K., at select JLR dealerships, or online via a virtual service.

JLR has yet to say what other updates will be offered for the 2024 Range Rover.

