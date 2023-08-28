Mercedes-Benz is in the process of updating its range of compacts, and the final member to be revealed in updated form is the EQA.

The EQA is the electric version of the GLA-Class compact crossover, and while the regular GLA-Class is sold in the U.S., the EQA has never been offered here. Instead, Mercedes markets the larger, more practical EQB here.

The current EQA was only launched in 2021 so the updated version, which was revealed last week as a 2024 model, only sports minor tweaks. It was revealed alongside an updated 2024 EQB which Mercedes said will reach showrooms in the first half of next year.

The updates include a new panel with a star pattern in the area where the traditional grille sits, a revised front fascia, a revised light signature for the taillights, and new wheel patterns.

2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA

Inside, there’s a new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls, the latest version of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment system, and an available Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos. Mercedes has also added what it calls Sound Experiences to the updated EQA. Various sounds are played for example, when the driver and passengers approach and enter the vehicle, or when they lock and leave the vehicle. There’s also a unique sound when the vehicle is driving.

Also new for 2024 is the adoption of the Plug & Charge function, meaning more convenient charging at compatible charging stations. When the charging cable is plugged in, the charging process starts automatically, with the vehicle and the charging station communicating directly via the cable. Locating a compatible charging station can be done via the navigation or Mercedes Me Connect app.

The powertrains remain the same but Mercedes said it was able to boost range via the addition of optimized aerodynamics and improved rolling resistance tires. The range-topping variant packs a 70.5-kwh battery and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 288 hp.

Eventually, the EQA along with the rest of the GLA-Class range will transition to Mercedes’ next-generation platform for compact cars. Referred to as the MMA, the platform has been designed to support both hybrid and fully electric vehicles. The first MMA-based model will be a redesigned CLA-Class offering both hybrid and electric powertrain options. Prototypes have been spotted testing. A redesigned EQC has also been spotted testing, with the new model expected to be part of the latest GLC-Class range. Both MMA-based models are due around the middle of the decade.

Related Articles