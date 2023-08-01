The 2024 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover will cost $30,675, including a $1,375 destination fee, when it arrives at dealerships this fall, Mazda announced Tuesday. That’s a $900 increase over a similarly-equipped 2023 Mazda CX-5, but it’s a $2,600 increase over last year’s base model, the CX-5 S.

Mazda discontinued the base S trim for 2024, instead starting with the S Select as the entry point. The well-equipped CX-5 and its pricing structure are further evidence of Mazda’s push into the premium segment.

The price hike on the brand’s bestseller follows a similar increase on the 2024 Mazda CX-50, the expected eventual replacement of the CX-5 that is larger and styled with more SUV flair. Both models come standard with all-wheel drive, but the CX-50 leans more upmarket and costs between $31,675 and $44,675.

The 2024 Mazda CX-5 runs from $30,675 to $41,975 and will be offered in Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition, Premium, Premium Plus, Carbon Turbo new for 2024, Turbo, and top Turbo Signature trims.

The only changes for 2024 are two new colors, Zircon Sand ($400) and Platinum Quartz exclusive to the Carbon Turbo model, as well as fuel-saving start-stop technology and a touchscreen.

Base models, or non-turbo engines, use a 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 187-hp and 185 lb-ft of torque. Turbo models employ a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that makes 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (256 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93 octane gas), and they cost between $3,900 and $5,500 more than a similarly equipped non-turbo models. A 6-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels with either engine.

The stop/start system on the non-turbo S models boost fuel economy by 2 mpg combined to 26 mpg city, 31 highway, 28 combined.

Standard driver-assist technology on every Mazda CX-5 includes automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors.

Standard convenience features include a power driver seat, and a 10.3-inch touchscreen with baked-in Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The touchscreen is new this year to use with smartphone applications, but it still heavily relies on a confounding dial in the console. Keyless start, four USB ports, and synthetic leather upholstery also come standard. Both front seats can be heated, and the driver seat has power adjustments. The base S Select costs $30,675.

The $32,025 S Preferred costs $1,160 more than last year’s model, and adds leather upholstery, power front seats, a power tailgate, and a sunroof.

The $33,525 S Carbon Edition enhances the exterior and interior with a Polymetal Gray body and the option inside of black leather with red stitching or red leather. It rides on 19-inch black alloy wheels and features a 10-speaker Bose audio system as well as two USB-C ports.

The S Premium costs $35,575 and adds an off-road mode and paddle shifters, LED daytime running lights and taillights, adaptive headlights, heated side mirrors, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, and a satellite radio trial.

The $37,875 Premium Plus tops the base engine’s range and costs $1,100 more than last year’s model. The big change is wireless smartphone connectivity and wireless smartphone charging. It also has navigation, cooled front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated rear seats, power-folding side mirrors, and a head-up display.

The new Carbon Turbo model costs $38,375, and swaps in terracotta leather upholstery with black synthetic suede inserts and terracotta stitching.

The Turbo Premium costs $800 more at $39,175, and adds a head-up display to the S Premium content above.

The $41,975 Turbo Signature tops the CX-5 range, and adds every fancy finish from the Premium Plus along with nappa leather, ambient lighting, navigation, a surround-view camera system, and front and rear parking sensors. It’s $1,050 more than last year’s model.

