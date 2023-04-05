The Jeep Wrangler enters the 2024 model year with a round of updates that add both capability and value to the popular off-roader.

The big news is a new Sport S 4xe grade, which Jeep said will lower the price of the Wrangler’s 4xe plug-in hybrid option. Pricing hasn’t been announced but the current entry-level Wrangler 4xe, the Wrangler Willys 4xe, starts at $55,590, including destination.

Also new for 2024 is a Rubicon X grade that builds on the Rubicon by adding standard 35-inch tires, an integrated off-road camera, and steel bumpers. It’s only available with the Wrangler’s 2.0-liter turbo-4 and 3.6-liter V-6 powertrain options.

Other grades in the 2024 Wrangler lineup include the current Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, and V-8-powered Rubicon 392.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

When it comes to capability, the 2024 Wrangler benefits for the first time with a full-float Dana rear axle in some grades. This makes it possible for owners to easily increase the tire size, according to Jeep. Also new for 2024, depending on the grade, is a 100:1 crawl ratio, factory Warn winch with 8,000-pound capacity, and increased tow capacity of 5,000 pounds.

There have also been tweaks to the interior and exterior of the vehicle. The iconic seven-slot grille has been revised slightly, 10 new wheel designs have been added, and the antenna is integrated with the windshield. Inside, there are power front seats available, as well as a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and side curtain airbags for the first and second rows all as standard. Forward-collision warnings and adaptive cruise control with stop and go have also been made standard on most grades.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

A Power Box for the plug-in hybrid is also new. It features four 120-volt outlets with 30 amps of total output, which could prove ideal out on the trails. For trail fans, Jeep is offering its Trails Offroad feature which provides details on multiple trails within the infotainment system.

Powertrains are unchanged from the previous year. The plug-in hybrid option consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 and a pair of electric motors generating a peak 375 hp. The electric motors are powerful enough to drive the vehicle in four-wheel-drive mode without the aid of the engine, in which case up to 22 miles of electric range is possible, courtesy a 17.3-kwh battery.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

The 2024 Wrangler’s base powertrain is a 2.0-liter turbo-4, rated at 270 hp. A 3.6-liter V-6 is available and rated at 285 hp, and for the power-hungry there’s a 6.4-liter V-8. The V-8 is limited to the Rubicon 392 grade, and is rated at 470 hp.

Transmissions include the choice of a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic, though the plug-in hybrid and V-8 can only be equipped with the automatic.

Jeep introduced the updated Wrangler range on Wednesday at the 2023 New York auto show, where the automaker confirmed that order books are now open and deliveries are scheduled to start later in the year. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

