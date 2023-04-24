GMC’s Hummer EV Pickup enters the 2023 model year, its second year on the market, with improved range made possible via a more efficient wheel and tire option.

A new Hummer EV SUV body style is also available, which has arrived as a 2024 model.

Both body styles are offered in the range-topping Edition 1 grade, plus a new 3X grade. In both instances, a three-motor powertrain (one motor front and two at the rear) is rated at 1,000 hp in the Pickup and 830 hp in the SUV.

The Pickup also benefits from more range compared to the SUV thanks to a longer wheelbase (126.7 inches in the SUV and 135.6 inches in the pickup) that fits more battery cells. The SUV’s battery has a capacity of 170 kwh, while the Pickup’s battery has 205 kwh of capacity.

The new 3X grade comes standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires, a combination that increases the maximum range estimate to 355 miles for the Pickup. The 3X grade can be equipped with the same Extreme Off-Road Package that’s standard on the Edition 1 grade. This package adds 18-inch wheels with 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires, and drops the range estimate to 329 miles. The package also adds items such as additional underbody protection and cameras.

2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup

Similarly, the SUV with the standard wheels and tires has a maximum range estimate of 314 miles. Add the Extreme Off-Road Package, and the range estimate drops to 298 miles.

All range estimates are supplied by GMC but are calculated using the same methodology as the EPA, according to the automaker. The Hummers are too heavy to require EPA testing.

Towing capacity for Pickup is a maximum 8,500 pounds but drops to 7,500 pounds with the Extreme Off-Road Package. For the SUV, towing capacity is a maximum 7,500 pounds as standard and with the Extreme Off-Road Package.

The 2023 Hummer EV 3X Pickup is priced from $106,245, while the 2023 Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup starts from $110,295. The SUV’s pricing comes in a little lower, with the 2024 Hummer EV 3X SUV starting from $99,995 and the 2024 Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV starting from $105,595. All figures include destination.

Despite the steep pricing, the vehicles have attracted more than 90,000 reservations, split evenly between the two body styles. Given the strong demand, GMC has stopped the reservation process as it builds vehicles for customers who have converted their reservations to orders, and the automaker hasn’t indicated when it will be restarted.

