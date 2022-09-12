The redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and redesigned 2022 Lexus NX compact crossover are being recalled for a faulty sensor that could prevent the electronic parking brake from being engaged, the NHTSA disclosed on Monday. If the parking brake can’t be engaged, and the driver ignores or disregards the warning lights in the cluster, the vehicle could roll away when parking on an incline.

The electronic control unit in the electronic parking brake system could falsely detect an overcurrent, which would trigger the system to shut down so as not to lead to a short circuit and possible fire. In this false state, the failsafe prevents the electronic parking brake from engaging or disengaging. The false read triggers a “Parking brake malfunction, visit your dealer” message in the instrument cluster, and/or it illuminates a malfunction indicator light in the cluster.

If the driver ignores these warnings, and if the driver parks on an incline and thinks they have engaged the parking brake and everything is fine, it is not. The truck or crossover can roll away.

The issue affects 83,725 vehicles total, but no hybrid models are included in the recall. The bulk of the volume—64,330 units—is of the 2022 Toyota Tundra. This is the fourth recall for the redesigned pickup truck since it went on sale at the end of last year. Two of the recalls involved the surround-view camera system, while the most significant recall pertained to a rear-axle housing that could separate from the shaft.

Owners will receive notification by mail as early as October 31, 2022. Toyota and Lexus dealers will reprogram the control unit at no cost to owners. For more information, contact Toyota’s customer service at 1-800-331-4331 or visit Toyota’s recall site.

Related Articles