About Colorado’s Best

Colorado’s Best is a consumer-oriented show that airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on Channel 2 as well as 11:30 a.m. on FOX31.

Hosts Paula Haddock and Joana Canals introduce you to the people behind Colorado’s Best businesses and features services, products, entertainment, dining and deals from the metropolitan Denver area and the Front Range.

Viewers have opportunities to call our help center and get immediate answers to questions about everything from family finances to home improvement.

Colorado’s Best also showcases the latest consumer news and technology and informs you about upcoming local events that are fun for the entire family.

Meet our hosts