Forecast: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver, earlier in Fort Collins

Posted 4:56 am, February 12, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41AM, February 12, 2020
Data pix.

DENVER-- The next round of snow arrives for the evening rush tonight in Denver.  Snow arrives earlier in Fort Collins and NOCO possibly by 2 p.m.  1-3 inches of accumulation.

The Foothills can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation.

The mountains start dry then snow moves in through afternoon/evening.  1-4 inches of accumulation.

Forecast snow totals this afternoon/tonight. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

High temps today in the low 30s in Denver.  Teens in the mountains.

Turning drier on Thursday.  Lingering light snow in the mountains early.

Dry and sunny on Friday.  40s.

Dry and warmer on Saturday 40s/50s.  However, light mountain snow is possible.

A larger storm system hits the mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday.  Heavy accumulations at the ski areas, 1-2 foot grand totals.

We're forecasting a higher chance for snow in Denver on Monday.  Accumulation is possible.  Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

7-Day Forecast. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Pinpoint Weather team from FOX31 and Channel 2

Pinpoint Weather team: Matt Makens, Christine Rapp, Chris Tomer, Chief Meteorologist Dave Fraser, Brooks Garner, and Jessica Lebel.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.