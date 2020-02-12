Forecast: Snow accumulation for evening commute in Denver, earlier in Fort Collins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The next round of snow arrives for the evening rush tonight in Denver. Snow arrives earlier in Fort Collins and NOCO possibly by 2 p.m. 1-3 inches of accumulation.

The Foothills can expect 1-4 inches of accumulation.

The mountains start dry then snow moves in through afternoon/evening. 1-4 inches of accumulation.

High temps today in the low 30s in Denver. Teens in the mountains.

Turning drier on Thursday. Lingering light snow in the mountains early.

Dry and sunny on Friday. 40s.

Dry and warmer on Saturday 40s/50s. However, light mountain snow is possible.

A larger storm system hits the mountains on Sunday and continues into Monday. Heavy accumulations at the ski areas, 1-2 foot grand totals.

We're forecasting a higher chance for snow in Denver on Monday. Accumulation is possible. Colder highs in the 20s and 30s.

