Mel Tucker leaving CU after one season to coach at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich.— A person familiar with the decision says Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program.

The person spoke Wednesday morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

After several stints as an NFL defensive coordinator, Tucker became an assistant at Alabama in 2015. He spent a season with the Crimson Tide before following coach Kirby Smart to Georgia.