Mel Tucker leaving CU after one season to coach at Michigan State

Posted 6:01 am, February 12, 2020, by

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Colorado Buffaloes leads players onto the field before a game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field on October 25, 2019 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

EAST LANSING, Mich.— A person familiar with the decision says Mel Tucker has agreed to lead Michigan State’s football program.

The person spoke Wednesday morning to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced.

Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018, and gave him a shot to run a program after he was Georgia defensive coordinator. He was given a five-year, $14.75 million contract to lead the Buffaloes and they were 5-7 last season.

After several stints as an NFL defensive coordinator, Tucker became an assistant at Alabama in 2015. He spent a season with the Crimson Tide before following coach Kirby Smart to Georgia.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.