Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Slushy morning commute gives way to sunshine

Forecast: Sunshine Tuesday ahead of another round of snow Wednesday afternoon

Posted 4:56 am, February 11, 2020, by , Updated at 05:11AM, February 11, 2020
DENVER-- Snow has ended but roads are snow-covered.  We saw 2-4 inches of accumulation.  Fog is thick in Weld County and around Denver International Airport.  Skies will clear today with lots of sunshine.  Highs around 32 degrees.

The mountains turn sunny as well.  Highs in the single digits and teens.

Clear on Wednesday morning then increasing clouds as the next storm system approaches.  Snow is possible by Wednesday afternoon/night in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins.  1-2 inches of snow accumulation.

The mountains can expect snow Wednesday afternoon/night.  1-4 inches of accumulation.

Forecast snowfall Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Meteorologist Chris Tomer.

Drier on Friday.

A light snow hits the Mountains on Saturday.  Heavier snow arrives on Sunday and Monday in the Mountains.  4-8 inches of accumulation.

The Front Range stays mostly dry Saturday-Sunday.  Highs in the 40s.

