The Bindery for Valentine’s Day

Have you made your dinner reservation for Valentine's Day yet? If not, you might want to consider the Bindery. The Bindery is offering an amazing 4-course Valentine's Day dinner for $95 per person on the 14th.

However, for those who want to stay home and cook, Linda Hampsten Fox, Chef and owner of The Bindery has you covered. She recently released a new cookbook with some amazing recipes that will make anyone want to stay home and dine in.

She joined our studio and showed us how to make a vibrant red Beet Root Risotto just in time for Valentine's Day.

Beet Root Risotto:

4-6 cups Vegetable stock

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

1 small sweet onion, finely chopped

2 cups arborio rice

1 pound raw beets, diced into 1/4 inch cubes

2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

1/2 cup dry red wine

1-1 1/2 cups grated parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

In a large pot, heat the vegetable stock until boiling. Reduce the heat, cover and let simmer.

— With a second large pot, warm the olive oil over medium-high heat. Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in the warm oil, then add the onion and sauté for about 3 minutes until softened. Add the rice and toast until slightly translucent, another 4 minutes. Toss in the beets and continue cooking over medium heat for about 5 minutes until the beets begin to soften. Pour in the vinegar stirring until absorbed. Add the wine and stir.

— Once the wine has been absorbed into the rice, add enough hot vegetable stock to cover all the ingredients. From this point, a perfect risotto will take exactly 18 minutes. Set a timer and continue to stir frequently, adding stock to cover as each addition is absorbed. When the rice is near al dente, remove from heat. Stir in the remaining butter and cover for 2–3 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

— To finish, add 1 cup of grated parmesan cheese with the final addition of butter, or sprinkle individual portions with a ¼ cup of cheese before serving.