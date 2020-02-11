Temper Chocolates for your Sweetheart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Valentine's Day is coming up and Temper Chocolates, located inside Denver Central Market has you covered when it come to all things chocolate.

If you are not one to create your own candy cups at home, Temper is a one-stop-shop to get your sweetheart.

Chocolate Candy Cups

Recipe by Head Chocolatier Anna Martinez

Ingredients:

White, Milk, or Dark Chocolate

Choice of fillings and toppings:

Pistachios

Peanuts

Toffee

Freeze Dried fruit (ex: strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries, bananas etc.)

Sprinkles

Other Items:

Piping bag

Paper candy cups

Directions:

Step 1: Melt chocolate. Microwave slowly in stages of 10 seconds, or use double boiler

Step 2: Fill piping bag with chocolate. Pipe first layer using chocolate

Step 3: Add fillings on top of first layer of chocolate. (nuts or freeze dried fruit etc.)

Step 4: Pipe rest of chocolate to fill candy cup

Step 5: Decorate top with desired toppings

Step 6: Place chocolate candy cups in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Step 7: Remove chocolate candy cups from fridge up to 30 minute before freezing

Fun tip: Use gel food coloring or fat soluble color powder to dye white chocolate for fun colors!