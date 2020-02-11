Sweetheart Festival in Loveland

Spend Valentine’s Day in the nation’s Sweetheart City at the free Loveland Sweetheart Festival Feb. 14-15, 2020. Held in the new Foundry Plaza, the festival is an extension of Loveland’s 74+ year history embracing sweethearts near and far and invites families and lovers across the world to gather in downtown Loveland to celebrate valentine season with free fun for the entire family.

