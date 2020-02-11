Man killed in northwest Denver shooting identified

DENVER — A man killed in a northwest Denver shooting over the weekend has been identified.

On Tuesday, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said Terance Longo, 67, died of a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred Sunday night in the 4900 block of North Clay Street.

When officers arrived, they found Longo had been shot in the face.

The Denver Police Department arrested Charlene King, 52, for investigation of first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

