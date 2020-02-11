Ice, snow cleared from Englewood parking garage steps after driver falls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Snow and ice have been cleared from stairs at the Englewood Civic Center parking garage. As of lunchtime Tuesday, they were still covered.

“It’s horrible. There’s snow all over the place, probably at least six inches on the sides, and then a track of ice down the middle,” said Wanda Potthoff. She is one of many who park in the lot daily, then take the light rail at the RTD station. Potthoff says she slipped there on Monday night.

“It’s very dangerous for people,” she said.

When the Problem Solvers contacted the city of Englewood, its crews began to clear the stairs and sent the following statement:

“The stairs leading from the lower level of the parking garage to the upper level were inadvertently overlooked by our snowplowing crews last night & this morning. All other areas of the Civic Center area were addressed in a timely manner.

All of the stairwells have been shoveled and de-icer materials have been applied as of the time of this email.

The city of Englewood strives to provide safe facilities to all of the pedestrians that use this area. We are working to ensure that this situation does not occur again.”