× Hundreds of Denver area volunteers needed to shovel sidewalks for elderly neighbors after latest snowstorm

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. – Volunteers of America Colorado is in desperate need of help from volunteers willing to shovel for their elderly neighbors.

VOA Colorado runs a program called “Snow Buddies,” which pairs seniors in need of help clearing snow and ice from their sidewalks with a volunteer who lives within two miles of their home. Volunteers are asked to shovel for the senior within 24 hours of snowfall stopping.

LINK: Apply to become a Snow Buddy

“You’re already doing it for your own house. Just drive down the street to your neighbor and do their sidewalk too,” volunteer Natalie Stucker told FOX31.

Stucker says she and her fiancé each have a snow buddy. They decided to volunteer for the program earlier this year after learning how critical the volunteer shortage is.

According to VOA Colorado’s Director of Marketing Vanessa Clark, there are 325 seniors on the wait list but only 75 volunteers. That means three out of four seniors that need help shoveling can’t get it.

They need at least 250 more volunteers across the metro area. Denver’s Five Points, Park Hill and Montbello neighborhoods are facing the most severe shortage. Aurora is in critical need of volunteers too.

According to Stucker, the simple act of shoveling can be life changing for the seniors.

“We’re finding that right now with this crazy week-long snow, so many seniors are snowed in and they can’t get out,” she said.

Without the help from more volunteers, many of the seniors in communities across the metro area can’t get to doctor appointments, to the grocery store or even to the mailbox.

They will have to wait until the snow melts, which could become costly for fixed-income seniors.

“So many seniors right now are accruing an insane amount of fines for not having their sidewalk cleared,” Stucker said.

Volunteers need to pass a background check, provide their own shovel and transportation to the home of their buddy.

If you are interested in becoming a Snow Buddy, you can fill out an application or contact program manager Anna McCafferey at 720-264-3334 or amccaffery@voacolorado.org