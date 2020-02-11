× Cherry Creek boutique Southern Roots to close this month

DENVER– Cherry Creek is swapping one boutique for another.

Southern Roots Boutique is closing its location at 2827 E. 3rd Ave. later this month, citing increases in property taxes, according to co-owner Karlin Giltner.

Giltner’s daughter Kaitlyn Heinz opened the women’s and children’s boutique in 2016 in Broomfield at FlatIron Crossing. The store relocated to Cherry Creek about 1 1/2 years ago.

While the business’s lease in Cherry Creek isn’t up yet, Giltner said the property owner has another tenant interested in the 1,365-square-foot space.

Property owner Jerry Wrench with Wrench & Associates said a women’s boutique based in Massachusetts is interested in leasing the space. He said Monday a lease has been drawn up but not yet signed.

When Southern Roots first opened in Cherry Creek, the store paid roughly $7,100 per month in rent. They now pay approximately $8,000 and were told it would increase to $8,300 soon, according to Giltner. The boutique signed a triple net lease where in addition to rent, tenants pay expenses associated with the property, such as property taxes and maintenance.

