Celebrate the 24th Annual JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center’s Denver Jewish Film Festival

The 24th Annual Denver Jewish Film Festival at the JCC Mizel Arts and Culture Center is kicking off in one week on February 5 and runs through Feb. 19. The Festival includes 43 films showcasing Israeli and Jewish cinema from around the globe, featuring 16 Denver premieres, six Colorado premieres and 14 Rocky Mountain premieres.

Films shown at the Festival are from 12 countries including Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, UK and the USA. The festival includes films about a variety of topics including coming-of-age debuts (Fig Tree; Leona); intergenerational heart-warmers (Witness Theater; Shoelaces; Back to Maracanã); a slew of biographies, from the story of a baseball-playing spy (The Spy Behind Home Plate) and a basketball icon (Aulcie), to a fashion designer (Mrs. G), Israeli politicians (King Bibi; Golda), a media mogul (Joseph Pulitzer: Voice of the People), a daring wildlife photographer (Picture of His Life), a French novelist (Promise at Dawn), and even record label founders (It Must Schwing! The Blue Note Story).