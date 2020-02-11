× Bernie Sanders to hold rally in downtown Denver on Sunday

DENVER — Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a rally in downtown Denver on Sunday.

According to the official campaign website, the rally will be held at the Bellco Theater inside the Colorado Convention Center.

Doors open at 4 p.m. Sunday and the event begins at 6 p.m.

Sanders, 78, won the New Hampshire primary Tuesday night, narrowly bearing former Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“This victory here is the beginning of the end for Donald Trump,” Sanders declared, according to the Associated Press.

Sanders last held a rally in Denver in September, when he spoke to a crowd at Civic Center Park.