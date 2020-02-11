Another round of snow moves in Wednesday, temperatures stay cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It has been a snowy start to February in Denver. Six out of 11 days have had measurable snowfall at the airport, bringing the monthly total to 10.8 inches, well above the total monthly average of 7.7 inches. More snowfall is on the way for Wednesday.

Denver (DIA) has had 6 days with snowfall already this month! So far, Denver has received 10.8 inches of snow in February...the average February snowfall is 7.7 inches #cowx pic.twitter.com/BA5TbB9lvw — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) February 11, 2020

Wednesday will start out dry with a few snow showers developing by mid-afternoon and high temperatures in the mid-30s. These showers will be light and will stay concentrated on the south and west parts of metro Denver.

The Palmer Divide and foothills could see some slick spots develop on the roads during the Wednesday evening commute where snow will be more steady. Roads will be mostly wet in Denver with light snow showers through the afternoon.

The snow will come to an end Wednesday evening.

Snowfall totals will not be impressive with this storm. Totals will stay under an inch for metro Denver with up to two inches possible on the Palmer Divide and in the foothills. Some areas will miss out on accumulation because showers will be spotty.

Drier weather moves in Thursday and Friday. Valentine's Day will be sunny and dry with a high of 47 in Denver.

The weekend will be dry on the Front Range with mountain snowfall.

The next storm system to bring snow chances to Denver will move in on Monday and Tuesday.

