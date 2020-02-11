A-Basin forced to delay opening Tuesday due to Widowmaker slide

ARAPAHOE BASIN– Avalanche mitigation work by the Colorado Department of Transportation near Arapahoe Basin Tuesday morning forced a delayed opening at the ski area.

A-Basin officials said the avalanche mitigation work caused the Widowmaker slide, which put 6 to 8 feet of snow on Highway 6.

At 10:30 a.m., A-Basin said it was working with CDOT and estimated it would take 2 hours to clear the road.

A-Basin officials said once Highway 6 reopens, the ski area will open for the day.

 

