Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Snow races into Denver for the evening rush hour

DENVER-- Snow races into Denver for the evening commute, 1-4 inches of accumulation in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins. Snow tapers off early Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for Denver this evening.

We've issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert for this snowfall. It's not major but it's inconvenient.

The mountains can expect lingering snow showers then a dry break before the next storm system races in this afternoon/tonight. 1-4 inches of accumulation.

Front Range high temps today at 31. Mountain highs in the teens and 20s.

Turning drier on Tuesday across the board. Highs in the 30s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday afternoon with light snow, 1 inch of accumulation across the Front Range. That snow lingers into Thursday morning. Then drier.

Right now, Friday-Sunday appear dry except in the Mountains where snow showers are possible on Saturday. Front Range highs in the low 40s.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

