Skier dies after falling into tree well at Steamboat Resort

Posted 10:40 am, February 10, 2020, by , Updated at 02:29PM, February 10, 2020

Steamboat Ski Area

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — A 53-year-old man died Saturday while skiing at Steamboat Ski Resort.

According to officials at the resort, the skier was found unresponsive at 3:25 p.m. near the bottom of Shadows glades.

Steamboat Patrol tried to revive the man by administering life support. He was taken to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Steamboat Pilot & Today reports the skier died after falling head-first into a tree well. The newspaper identified the skier as Frank Maimone.

His cause of death is pending an autopsy from the Routt County Coroner’s Office.

