NHL Stadium Series at the Air Force Academy

Colorado will be hosting their second outdoor game this weekend down at the Air Force Academy, the first being the game at Coors Field in February 2016 when the team faced the Detroit Red Wings.

The game will take place Saturday, February 15th when your Colorado Avalanche takes on the Los Angels Kings at Falcon Stadium. There are limited tickets still available at nhl.com/tickets.

You'll want to get down there early with pregame festivities starting at 1pm outside of the stadium on Falcon Alley, so come out and enjoy hockey where there's no better place to watch a game than outdoor in Colorado.