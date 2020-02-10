× More than 300 tips reported on day 12 of search for Gannon Stauch

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Monday, Feb. 10 will be two weeks since 11-year-old Gannon Stauch was last seen.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said they continued the investigation Sunday in the Lorson Ranch area and has received 339 tips to date.

Saturday the community hosted a second candlelight prayer vigil for the boy.

Deputies re-canvassed Gannon’s neighborhood and spoke with neighbors in case they missed anything the first few times.

EPCSO said the size of the search group can vary at any point during the investigation. The investigation and the search processes will continue to run parallel with one another in hopes of finding Gannon and bringing him back home safely.

EPCSO partners in our search and investigation efforts are:

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Army (multiple units – volunteers), Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers), Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado Springs Fire Department, Colorado Springs Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, El Paso County Public Works, El Paso County Search and Rescue, Emergency Incident Support, the FBI, Flight for Life (searching purposes only), Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers), Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, Salvation Army, Verizon Wireless, and VOAD.

EPCSO said once again, the mis-information that is being spread on social media is a hindrance to this investigation and adds an unnecessary additional burden on the family and that any information that is prematurely released and is not directly from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is not a credible source.

If you have any credible information as it relates to Gannon’s case please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.